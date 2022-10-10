Coyote ashamed to have been caught in a middle school bathroom

Wildlife experts are scratching their heads over how a juvenile coyote wound up at a public middle school.

KABC reports the incident was at Mission Middle School in Jurupa Valley, California. The coyote has been aptly named Wile E. — like the infamous cartoon who is normally seen chasing a giant roadrunner.

The juvenile coyote is estimated to be about 9 months old and showed that he would definitely not win a game of hide-and-seek. Why? The creature tried to hide in a toilet after it managed to get into the school.

Video of the rescue shows the animal looking quite humiliated as the rescuer finds him hiding in a bathroom stall.

Wildlife rescuers tracked the creature all the way to the bathroom stalls and managed to lasso coyote so it wouldn’t try flushing itself to safety. The animal was released into the wild and away from the school.