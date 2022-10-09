Hidden Valley Ranch gets into the home decor business

The folks who make Hidden Valley Ranch know people use it for more than salad dressing — after all, it has worked itself into recipes and been poured onto everything from chicken wings to pizza.

Now the brand has gone into the home decor business.

HVR has created a merchandise line for its fans, featuring everything from shirts and sleepwear to sandals, but its the partnership with interior designer Dani Dazey is taking things to another level.

Offered is a full line of products to out deck your house, from cloth napkins, place mats and table cloths to shower curtains and a bed-in-a-bag set, presumably so someone can dream of the creamy stuff.

If that’s not enough, there’s also wallpaper dressed up with the dressing’s bottle — and a $10,000 couch.