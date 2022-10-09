Fancy a drink? Why not have one at one of the 50 greatest bars in the world?

While few can argue the appeal of bending the old elbow after a hard day at work, why not do it at the greatest bar in the world?

For 2022, that happens to be Paradiso, a hidden gem in Barcelona, Spain, according to the website The World’s 50 Best Bars.

The establishment, which is hidden behind the door of a fridge “in an otherwise regular pastrami shop,” boasts a “majestic Dali-esque curved wooden bar” and specialities like the Supercool Martini, “which uses a ‘supercooled’ gin mix to build an iceberg in the glass.”

Second place went to Tayēr + Elementary in London, where “every element of the cocktail bar [has] been reimagined, from the design to the approach to service and drinks making.”

Barcelona also boasts the third-place finisher, Sips, a “modern bar concept…where the bartenders and their creations are the show.”

Mexico City’s Licorería Limantour ranked fourth. It’s “packed every day of the week, with efficient service, on-point drinks and an intoxicating atmosphere,” the website explains.

Rounding out the top five was Paris, France’s Little Red Door, a “cosy and cosmopolitan nightspot” in Marais that “has been an almost constant feature of The World’s 50 Best Bars for a decade.”

There are 100 bars on the full list, with gin joints from New York to Nairobi, so pack a bag — and a healthy liver.