Confusion grows in London as cans of urine sold for over $500

Chances are people couldn’t pay you to take a can of urine — but there’s someone in London who thinks they can sell theirs for 500 British pounds — or $563.

Art Daily reports Gavin Turk, a British artist, is selling canned urine outside the Tate Modern art gallery. For those who must know, yes, it is his urine.

Turk revealed he was inspired by Italian artist ﻿Piero Manzoni, who sold his own excrement in 1961 and had the price reflect the weight of gold.

Turk has been collecting his urine over the course of the pandemic and created the special aluminum cans to store his stuff. He adds this latest batch is limited to 1,000 cans.

The artist began selling cans of his pee in 2021 for the bargain price of roughly $375.