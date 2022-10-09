A bot tried enlisting a whole baseball team to combat voter fraud; hilarity ensued

If you’re on Twitter, chances are you’ve come across your fair share of bots — fake accounts pretending to be people that are actually programmed to annoy the ever-loving you-know-what out of everyone.

Some bots promote holistic remedies, while others say they are hiring for Amazon. The most annoying, however, might be those that espouse political nonsense in all capital letters.

One bot wound up responding to an innocuous tweet from the Harrisburg Senators, a baseball team. The athletes had posted photos of staff with the caption, “Fact: our grounds crew is cooler than yours.”

Well, one bot going by the name Ethel replied in erratic, all capital letters about preventing voter fraud.

The Harrisburg Senator’s social media manager took one look at the inflammatory comment and decided to have a little fun. They simply wrote back, “ma’am we are a baseball team.” That tweet went viral.

After amassing nearly 80,000 likes for the quip, the team declared in a follow-up, “this has been so fun, we’re gonna make it a t-shirt. coming soon.”

The team has since updated its profile bio to read, “We are a baseball team.”

As for Ethel the bot, she’s now promoting a giveaway via a super-safe and legitimate-looking tweet that claims you can win a snowblower.