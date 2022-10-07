Haiti’s leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government has agreed to request the help of international armed forces as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and basic supplies including fuel and water dwindle. A document published Friday and signed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18 top-ranking officials states they are alarmed by “the risk of a major humanitarian crisis” that is threatening the life of many people. It authorizes Henry to request from international partners “the immediate deployment of a specialized armed force, in sufficient quantity,” to stop the crisis caused partly by the “criminal actions of armed gangs.” It wasn’t clear if the request has been formally submitted.