Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden’s warnings that the world is at risk of nuclear “Armageddon” were meant to convey that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine. The president’s grim assessment sent ripples around the world on Friday and also appeared to edge beyond the boundaries of current U.S. intelligence assessments. U.S. national security officials continue to say they have no evidence that Russia’s Vladimir Putin is preparing for the use of nuclear weapons.