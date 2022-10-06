This is why you don’t commit bank fraud, at the bank you work at

A man is behind bars for forging a $65,000 check — at his own bank — and using it to buy a new BMW.

Mass Live reports the man, identified as 42-year-old ﻿Damion Evans﻿, worked at the Cambridge Trust bank in Boston’s Hyde Park. It was a cushy job until he had the lovely idea to commit fraud.

Evans forged a treasurer’s check and used it to buy a blue BMW X6.

Eventually someone at the bank saw the sizable chunk of money missing from their accounts and confronted Evans, who claimed he made the check by mistake and deleted the transaction. Bank staff didn’t buy the explanation.

Police became involved and a subsequent investigation exposed Evans’ lies. He was fired from his job and faces multiple charges, including embezzlement from a bank, uttering a false check and forgery of a check.

“It’s difficult to comprehend sometimes the confidence people have that their schemes will go undetected, particularly at an institution like a bank, where scrutiny of transactions is routine business,” police said. “Like most, this scheme fell apart pretty quickly.”