Hefty releasing pumpkin spice-scented trash bags

Finally, a pumpkin spice product that literally belongs in the trash: Hefty has announced it has gotten in on the seasonal spice silliness, with pumpkin spice-scented garbage bags.

Officially, they’re called Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong Trash Bags, but the idea is to have even your garbage pail smell like the unavoidably ubiquitous aroma of autumn.

The bags “combine the strength and odor-control you know and love from Hefty with the crave-worthy Fall scent of Pumpkin Spice,” according to the ad copy.

Snark if you like, but someone’s buying them: So far, Hefty’s special website shows the bags are all sold out.

So you might just have to do with dumping some pumpkin spice hummus or PS-scented habanero hot sauce in your normal trash bag.