Cute home for sale apparently comes with its very own Michael Myers

Now that the housing market is showing signs of cooling, some realtors are tapping into their creativity to get their clients’ houses sold quickly. Enter ﻿Tom Bolduc,﻿ of Keller Williams Realty-Metropolitan, who tapped a spooky mascot to get homebuyers buzzing.

The New Hampshire home was listed on Zillow Friday and, at first glance at the photos, things look pretty normal. But if you look closer you’ll spot Halloween baddie Michael Myers hiding somewhere in every shot.

As the scrolling continues, Myers becomes a little more noticeable. One photo of a chicken coop sees the villain posing in the corner while holding an orange hen. Another snap of the kitchen shows just his arm reaching into a drawer and pulling out what appears to be a knife.

Myers also shows off his sexy side by posing seductively on couches and beds.

“This two bed, two bath cape home is full of rustic charm,” the listing boasts, but pays no mind to the unexpected cameo in every photo. “This home is situated on a quiet deadend [sic] street, wooded neighborhood with low street traffic, so be prepared to see lots of wildlife,” it continued.

The home, located in Weare, New Hampshire, can be yours for $375,000. It’s unknown at this time if Myers is included in the deal.