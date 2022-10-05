Woman’s family rats her out to police for stealing from farm stand

Meanwhile, in Indiana … A woman has been arrested for stealing a hefty amount of money from a farm stand that operates on the honor system.

Greenfield Reporter says 67-year-old ﻿Teresa Lynn Kiner﻿ was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after she stole up to $3,000 from an unmanned farm stand. It’s pretty common to come across these stands along the sides of the road in Indiana and other Midwest states.

Kiner took advantage of that trust by rifling through the cash deposit box on several occasions. To be exact, she did it at least 18 times — and was caught on security camera.

The owner of the stand was sick of being robbed, so she took a still of Kiner swiping some cash and put it up on Facebook, hoping to identify the thief.

Turns out Kiner wasn’t happy to see her photo plastered all over social media and had the gall to ask the owner to take it down. She also insisted she didn’t steal any money, then changed her story, saying she put $90 back into the money box.

Family members identified Kiner and police stepped in after reviewing the security footage. One instance showed the woman counting out the money she took out of the box before appearing to make off with it.

A warrant was issued for Kiner’s arrest and she was promptly arrested. She tried to wiggle out of her arrest by claiming she had dementia and had no recollection of stealing from the stand, but the police showed her the footage.

She put down her head and, per the detective, told them as they fired up a third video, “I don’t need to see anymore.”

A court date has not been published.