Survey shows overwhelming majority of employees like remote work

When the pandemic saw millions of employees switched to remote work, many companies like Airbnb, Lyft and PayPal made the change permanent.

However, companies including Apple and Morgan Stanley are requiring their employees to go back to the cubicle farm, and according to a new survey, most employees aren’t digging that concept.

According to a poll of 1,000 American employees, some of whom are currently working remotely, 82% want remote or hybrid options for their workplace.

The survey, commissioned by the virtual solutions company Arise, noted 61% of employees wished they worked remotely full-time.

Further, according to the survey, just 12% of respondents had a negative view of working from home.

These feelings may very well affect how companies hire — and retain — employees, notes Arise Innovation Officer Jonathan Shroyer.

“People can and have worked well remotely since the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the need for it,” he begins. “Now, people see the value in remote or hybrid work in a post-pandemic world. Smart companies will see and hear what their team wants and will accommodate them.”

Shroyer adds, “The people are showing that they want remote and hybrid work, companies that will remain successful will listen to them.”

Arise notes those companies that don’t will “likely see an increase in ‘churn,’ poor acquisition rates and will see long-term, great employees leave for better, more forward-thinking companies.”

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.