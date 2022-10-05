Survey: Nearly a quarter of Americans would rather shave their heads than stay on hold with customer service

Most Americans would rather do anything else — no matter how unpleasant — than stay on hold with customer service.

According to a new survey from customer service solution company Twilio Flex, the average American spends 42 minutes on hold when trying to clear up a problem by phone — and they’ll have to make three such lengthy calls to resolve that issue.

The 2,000 respondents also made clear there is pretty much nothing they wouldn’t do to avoid it: 30% said they’d rather do their taxes than have to listen to “Your call is important to us …,” set to irritating, looping muzak.

Twenty-eight percent said they’d rather visit the dentist than have to speak to customer service; 25% said they’d happily go to the DMV rather than wait on the phone; 24% would shave their heads; and 22% even said they’d spend a night in jail.

Considering this, it should come as no shock that 65% feel trying to resolve an issue with their cellphone company or bank just isn’t worth it if they have to deal with customer service.

Sixty-two percent have stopped using a company that has put them through such telephonic torture — and 80% said any company that gives them an easy time has earned their loyalty as a customer.

