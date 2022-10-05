Man hits moose with motorcycle, plans to eat moose once his broken arms heal

Motorcyclist Adam Lamb is a tough guy. A moose plowed into his motorcycle, but he’s not shedding a tear. In fact, he’s feeling hungry.

KDVR reports the crash happened last Saturday in Park County, Colorado. Lamb nonchalantly told reporters how it happened and what he plans on doing next.

He said his bike hit the moose “between her lower rib cage and her hind legs” and that he “ended up ejecting from the motorcycle over her.”

The tough guy continued, “I was hanging on to the handlebars, I’m pretty sure that’s when I broke both of my arms.”

Witness ﻿Matt Bagge ﻿helped out with Lamb’s injury and says the moose didn’t survive, but he’s not too sad about it. “At the end we got about a hundred pounds of meat,” he revealed, adding the creature went to the butcher.

Once Lamb is healed up, there will be a feast.

“We’re going to have a celebration when [Lamb] can maybe hold a stick over the fire and roast some marshmallows and maybe some moose meat,” said Bagge.

Lamb says he should be back to 100 percent within six to 8 weeks.