Study shows people spend more than 10 years of their lives on “autopilot”￼

If you’re just going through the motions most days, you might be living on autopilot — and according to a new survey, you’re not alone.

A new survey from a U.K.-bank called NatWest noted that the average person spends four hours a day — or a total of 10 years of their lives — in this copy-of-a-copy daily routine.

So, while some people spelunk hidden caves or parasail over pristine faraway beaches, 64% of the 2,000 people surveyed say they eat the same breakfast every morning, catch the same train to work, file the same TPS reports at their desks and do myriad other things that they can’t even recall — to the tune of a numbing 1,396 hours each year.

Considering this, it’s not surprising that nearly 80% of the 2,000 people polled say they feel they’re stuck in a rut.

This rut, the respondents say, prevents them from learning a new skill or achieving their financial and other life goals.

The poll also revealed that 51% admit to procrastinating when it comes to doing things that they should be doing. So, it’s not a shock that while 61% say they’ve bought a self-help book, they didn’t finish it.

