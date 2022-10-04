Homecoming dance postponed due to… bats. Lots of bats

A homecoming dance had to pump on the brakes after bats moved into the gym and refused to leave.

KOVR reports Davis Senior High School of California had to call off the dance party when a bat made itself known in the gym. That soon led to a discovery of more bats.

School junior ﻿Gavin Mark﻿ told the outlet, “I was just kind of like, ‘bats, that’s kind of crazy.'”

Wildlife experts were consulted, and the Northern California Bats group encouraged the school to postpone homecoming. Wildlife worker ﻿Corky Quirk ﻿identified the creatures as Mexican Free-Tailed Bats and noted, “These guys tend to be the culprits in the buildings.”

As for how the animals got into the school, she thinks the recent weather change caused the migrating bats to veer off course, so they used the school for shelter.

The bats then had to be forcibly removed from the rafters. So, until the problem is rectified, there will be no dance.

Mark is bummed this had to happen since COVID-19 threw everything off kilter over the past two years. “So many things just have been kind of thrown at us that now it’s just kind of like we need to go with the flow and find the best in every situation,” he shrugged.