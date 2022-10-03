Tractor-trailer carrying logs gives highway drivers Final Destination flashbacks

There are some people in this world who will never drive behind a log truck, thanks to Final Destination 2. That might be a good tactic for Virginia drivers, as well.

WRIC reports a truck hauling lumber toppled over on Interstate 95 in Hanover, Virginia, on Tuesday night and brought traffic to a standstill. Why? A whole bunch of logs spilled across the road.

Apparently, the truck was stacked with 70,000 pounds of lumber — which meant the cleanup crews had their work cut out for them.

The traffic jam spanned more than 2 miles; drivers were encouraged to use alternative routes to steer clear of the damage.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.