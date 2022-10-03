Survey says coming home to their pet is the best part of most Americans’ day

It’s no secret Americans love their pets, but a new survey shows just how ride-or-die we are with our furry friends.

According to a poll of 2,000 people that was commissioned by the pet delivery company Chewy, nearly 8 in 10 Americans say coming home to their pet is the best part of their day.

Further, nearly half of those polled say they plan their free time around their pet — and 43% would change their plans just so their pet can have some fun, too.

Thirty-nine percent of those polled say they would rather cancel on a human hangout just to get more quality time with their animal friend.

Sixty-two percent of the respondents say they have gotten another pet just to keep their original one happy, with 66% saying they didn’t want their animal getting lonely.



Dr. Katy Nelson, a senior veterinarian at Chewy, noted Americans commonly engage in “pet prioritization,” which is, “placing our pets’ needs above our own when considering major life decisions or planning our social calendars and daily behaviors.”

To this end, 23% of those polled said they’ve cooked their animal a homemade meal, and 46% say they spend more on their pet’s healthcare than they do their own.

It’s a worthwhile exchange, according to the respondents: 40% of them say having a pet made them more responsible; 32% say they’ve become more empathetic.

Twenty-eight percent even admitted caring for a pet has made them feel more prepared to have kids.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.