Drat, someone stole our bat scat!

In one of the strangest heists ever, someone made off with hundreds of pounds of bat droppings.

KOLN reports the incident happened in Lincoln, Nebraska, where someone stole a trailer out of the Borland Wildlife Solutions parking lot Sunday. The trailer was filled with a bunch of bat poo.

“They hooked the trailer up and took off with a tiny little truck pulling a 14-foot trailer full of 500 to 700 pounds of bat feces,” said owner ﻿Steve Borland.

Why did he have a trailer filled with “700 pounds of bat feces”? Borland’s main job is to remove pests and the mess they cause. So, if he removes bats from an attic, he also scoops their poop using long hoses and vacuums.

In addition to a pile of droppings, the thief scored a free vacuum, a hose and some PPE.

And while that was his business’s only trailer, Borland doesn’t have any hard feelings. “I’m just glad we didn’t lose anything we can’t easily replace,” he joked. Meaning, the thief can keep their poopy prize.

It’s estimated that the trailer and its non-fecal contents are worth $15,000. The trailer has not been found.