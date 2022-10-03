Airbnb will let you stay at the Hocus Pocus cottage, with no toil and trouble

For fans of the spooky Hocus Pocus movies, Airbnb has the perfect place for you to hang your pointed hat.

In honor of Hocus Pocus 2 coming to Disney+ on September 30, Airbnb is offering fans a chance to stay at a recreation of the Salem, Massachusetts, home of the Sanderson Sisters.

“Located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, this bewitching trio will host their timeworn cottage for an exclusive stay on October 20 for two guests,” the home-share company teases. The price is set at a Halloween appropriate $31 a night.

Guests can try their hand at whipping up some spells from an ancient spell book, as well as “explore the dark, rich history of Salem” with a visit to the famous town’s most haunted properties. Guests will also attend a special screening of the new movie.

Wannabe witches can request to book this beginning October 12 at 1 p.m. ET.

Kathy Najimy, who plays Mary Sanderson in the beloved films, said in an announcement, “We all know that the Sanderson Sisters’ story might not have ended when we turned to dust, nor did our shenanigans. What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio’s historic haunt for a night they’ll remember for years to come?”

