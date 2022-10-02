Castillo strikes out 8, surging Mariners drop A’s 5-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Castillo struck out eight in six innings of two-hit ball and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 to keep pace with the Toronto Blue Jays in their bid to host an AL wild-card series. Castillo retired 16 in a row to help Seattle to its fourth consecutive win, after two straight mediocre starts in which he gave up nine earned runs. The right-hander settled down after giving up two quick hits and a walk in the first inning to fall behind 1-0 — about 12 hours after most Mariners left the ballpark after clinching the club’s first playoff appearance in 21 years. Castillo’s next outing will be in the playoffs.