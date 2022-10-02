Burkina Faso junta urges calm after French Embassy attack

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s new junta leadership is calling for calm after the French Embassy and other buildings were attacked. The unrest following the West African nation’s second coup this year came after a junta statement alleged that the ousted interim president was at a French military base in Ouagadougou. France vehemently denied the claim and has urged its citizens to stay indoors amid rising anti-French sentiment in the streets. The whereabouts of Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba remained unknown Sunday. He himself had taken power in a coup back in January, promising to curb the Islamic extremist violence but frustration mounted as the attacks continued.