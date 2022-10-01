Volkswagen envisions car you can work and sleep in … while driving

While trying to get work done — or worse, sleeping — while driving can be deadly, Volkswagen has built a vehicle that it says will let you do just that.

At Sunday’s Chantilly Arts & Elegance expo in France, the automaker announced it hopes to “redefine long-distance travel” with its functional prototype called the GEN.TRAVEL, which has been dubbed an Innovation Experience Vehicle (IEV).

The all-electric, fully-automated GEN.TRAVEL will allow its occupants to work and even catch some Z’s while it chugs down the road.

“Dynamic lighting creates a pleasant working environment and avoids the danger of…motion sickness…,” the automaker boasts, while “A configuration in the overnight-setup allows the conversion of two seats into two beds that can be folded out to a full-flat position.”

What’s more, “The GEN.TRAVEL lighting system influences melatonin production to help passengers fall asleep and wake up naturally.”

And forget chants of “Are we there yet?!” from the back seat; the vehicle can keep the kiddos occupied with its augmented reality capabilities.

Volkswagen sees the vehicle as a way to replace short-haul flights. Multiple vehicles can even be linked to form an autonomous convoy headed to the same destination.