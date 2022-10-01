TikTok “time traveler” warns there will be a “real-life purge” next year

What if The Purge wasn’t rooted in fiction and became our reality? A so-called time traveler warns we will find that out next year.

The TikTok account @timevoyaging released a series of new videos with a bunch of strange and head-scratching claims. The account is supposedly run by a real-life time traveler who claims they’re releasing these videos “to save humanity.”

One video warns there will be an actual “purge” in 2023 and adds, “Illinois has already started.” The warning continues, “In January of 2023, the first act will be passed, and will lead to a full on ‘Purge’ in November of the same year.” The warning adds the “purge” will initially last one night for “the first 2 years” and then stretch to a full week “every year after.”

The video adds the practice will make “crime rates much lower in the rest of the year.”

This time voyager is also claiming in another video that we have five dates to watch out for, starting with October 3, on which “a group of 5 teenagers [will] discover a T-Rex egg and a device to other universes.” Other claims include a “very large UFO” will land near Area 51 on October 30, people will discover “dragons” in Mexico’s mountains on November 20, Vice President Kamala Harris will become president on December 10 and, of course, Illinois will enact the purge on January 1.