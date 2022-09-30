Bengals top Miami 27-15 after injured Tagovailoa carted off

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow tossed a late 2-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst to seal a 27-15 win for the Cincinnati Bengals over Miami. The game was marred by the horrific sight of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being taken off on a stretcher. Tagovailoa was chased down and slammed to the turf by Cincinnati’s Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He was taken to a hospital with reported head and neck injuries. Vonn Bell’s interception of backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with three minutes left in the game set up the Bengals’ final drive.