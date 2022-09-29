Aaron Judge’s 61st HR another murky milestone for MLB

Aaron Judge made baseball history with homer No. 61 and the joy was palpable in Toronto. But baseball has a unique and sometimes infuriating habit of being unable to completely enjoy its biggest moments. The New York Yankees slugger tied Roger Maris for the American League single-season home run record. Many believe if Judge hits No. 62, he should also have a rightful claim to Major League Baseball’s homer record because higher totals are clouded by PED suspicions. That meant tainted greats Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa were also discussed plenty in the moments after Judge touched home.