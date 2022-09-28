Sex on the beach is a drink … not an activity one does in front of kids

(NOTE NATURE, CONTENT) A rowdy couple in Colombia found themselves going viral and subsequently fined by the government for having sex on the beach.

Daily Mail reports beachgoers at Marimar Beach were shocked when they looked down the shore to see a young couple going at it in broad daylight. The horny duo paid no mind to the fact that there were kids nearby.

A vacationer caught it on video as an onlooker wondered aloud if the amorous woman was on drugs.

The raunchy couple has since been identified. The Colombian government hit them with a fine that amounts to roughly $205.