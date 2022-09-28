OnlyFans model turns hero after diagnosiging customer’s testicular cancer

﻿(NOTE CONTENT) Imagine the super hot chick you paid to interact with on OnlyFans wound up saving your life. Long story short, Belle Grace has medical background and knows what healthy testicles looks like — and a regular client of hers didn’t have them.

LadBible reports a customer showed off his junk when engaging in an X-rated video chat with Grace, and she took a real interest in what she saw. Grace noticed one testicle was bigger than the other and encouraged her customer to have a doctor look at it.

Apparently the customer was self-conscious about the size difference, but she remained adamant that he seek a medical opinion. She won out in the end, and the customer can now say an OnlyFans model saved his life.

Turns out he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of testicular cancer, which doctors say was caught just in time. It has since been removed and the man is recovering.

That said, will Grace reconsider going back to her job in health care now that her book smarts saved a life? She wouldn’t say, but considering she’s making hand over fist on OnlyFans — she’s within the 0.1 percent of top creators — she probably doesn’t have plans to take a pay cut.