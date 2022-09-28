George Kirby, Eugenio Suarez lead Mariners past Rangers, 3-1

SEATTLE (AP) — George Kirby allowed one run over six innings, Eugenio Suarez had three hits and an RBI and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday night. Trying to secure a playoff spot for the first time since 2001, Seattle rebounded after dropping the series opener Tuesday night. The Mariners got a boost in the playoff picture when every other team in the American League wild-card race lost. Baltimore dropped 4 1/2 games behind the Mariners for the final wild-card spot. The Mariners are a half-game behind Tampa Bay and two back of Toronto for the top wild card. Kirby (8-4) was coming off his worst start of the season, when he gave up five earned runs in 2 1/3 innings against Oakland.