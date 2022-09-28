On September 27th, 2022 Officers with the HRPD were investigating a theft at a local store. During the investigation 3 firearms (1 confirmed stolen), over 1K suspected fentanyl pills, multiple grams of suspected colored fentanyl, 2 disguised tasers, multiple stolen identifications, $480 in counterfeiting currency, multiple stolen laptop computers. Two individuals were ultimately lodged in NORCOR.

