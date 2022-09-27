Study shows just wearing a fitness tracker will keep you active — even if you don’t look at it

If you’re a first-time user of a fitness tracker like a Fitbit, chances are you’re religious about checking it. But a new study shows that even if you don’t look at it, you’ll likely still stay active.

Researchers at Brigham Young University say test subjects who wore fitness trackers took an average of 318 steps more than those who didn’t wear one — regardless of whether or not they checked to see how many steps they took.

The test subjects were issued two types of trackers: one that allowed them to access the display and another without a display.

BYU study co-author Bill Tayler noted, “Humans are hardwired to respond to what is being measured because if it’s being measured, it feels like it matters. When people go get an Apple Watch or a Fitbit, of course it’s going to affect their behavior; they obtained the device with the goal of walking more. But it’s helpful for individuals to know that even without trying, just being aware that something is tracking your steps increases your activity.”