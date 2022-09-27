Restaurant enjoys peace and quiet after implementing “screaming child surcharge”

A restaurant in Singapore may have figured out how to make kids pipe down and eat their food peacefully by hitting parents where it hurts — their wallet.

Yahoo News reports Angie’s Oyster Bar & Grill is now charging parents $10 when their kids scream — and the results were almost instantaneous. The restaurant implemented the rule “a little over a month ago,” and has seen “an improvement and fewer complaints” from their customers.

A restaurant spokesperson explained, “Prior to the introduction of this policy, we were receiving comments or complaints from other customers on a weekly basis.”

The venue makes sure to let parents know of their new policy ahead of time. A representative says “99 percent” of the diners have no issue following the rules.

“We are happy to inform you that the vast majority of our guests understand the policy was introduced with good intentions and appreciate we’re doing our best to make the dining experience enjoyable for everyone and not just a select few,” they said.

Imagine how different our dining experiences would be if this idea spreads across the globe.