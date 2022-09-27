Oregon plagued by a serial tree cutter

Oregon is grappling with a crazy crime spree — someone is illegally chopping down trees, and the body count has risen to 750.

ABC-affiliate KATU reports the mysterious tree cutter arrived in August 2021 and has been chopping away along the Springwater Corridor Trail in Gresham. The person doesn’t bother hauling away the trees, just leaves them on the side of the trail.

The so-called “Gresham Lumberjack” strikes at night and appears to be felling trees with a handsaw. Police are stumped — pun intended — about what this person’s motive could possibly be.

Authorities installed cameras along the trail and erected signs asking path walkers to report anything mysterious. It is unknown if those actions affected the investigation, but they have since announced that a person of interest has been identified.