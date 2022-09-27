Man speeds while intoxicated, wins his 6th OWI

Sometimes, they never learn …

ABC-affiliate WBAY reports a 44-year-old Wisconsin man faces up to 10 years in prison after he decided to speed at a blistering 104 mph on the highway. Police pulled Billy Jack Houston over and noticed that he was definitely not sober.

Police said Houston failed a field sobriety test, and they arrested him for driving while intoxicated. The kicker? This was the sixth time he was charged with an OWI.

Making matters worse, Houston apparently resisted arrest, so he now faces an additional charge of battery to a law enforcement officer.

With this being Houston’s sixth OWI offense, he now faces up to 10 years in prison. The minimum sentencing is up to a year.

A hearing date was not listed.