This is not how you impress a girl on the first date

If you’re trying to impress a girl on the first date, don’t point at a police cruiser and say, “Watch this!”

The Smoking Gun reports 23-year-old Taylor Beverly, of Tampa, Florida, pleaded guilty to a felony charge for engaging police on a high-speed chase last year and will now spend two months in prison.

Long story short, police say he blew a red light in front of a cruiser and drove “well over 100 mph” during the pursuit on his motorcycle. He apparently did it to score points with his lady friend during a first date.

Police say the tactic didn’t work and that she was “screaming at him to stop, but he refused.” Beverly was eventually bagged at an intersection and confessed he “was trying to show off for his date.”

In addition to blowing his first date and scoring two months in prison, his license has been revoked for a year and he has to pay $700 in fines.