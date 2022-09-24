Royals cut Mariners’ lead for last AL wild card to 3 games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer pitched seven strong innings to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 5-1 victory over Seattle, cutting the Mariners’ lead for the final AL wild-card spot to three games. Playing without All-Star rookie center fielder Julio Rodriguez, the Mariners lost for the sixth time in eight games. Rodriguez was placed on the 10-day IL with a lower back strain shortly before the game. With the Orioles’ 6-0 win over Houston, Seattle’s lead over Baltimore for the third wild-card spot shrank to three games. Both clubs have 12 games remaining in the regular season.