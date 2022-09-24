WBTS says a flock of five wild turkeys have been puffing up and showing people they are the real bosses of the town. The avians bother residents around sunrise and sunset because they’re looking for food, and they apparently see people as their competition.

The birds don’t react to blowing horns, will chase people and even follow them up to their front doors.

Resident Meaghan Tolson said the gang of birds began forming about two years ago. “It started with one turkey. His name is Kevin. I named him,” she said.

Devin Farren, another resident, had a few “crazy” issues with the unruly and unwelcome neighbors. “They’re up at 6 a.m. in my lawn and start chasing us, trying to pop the tires,” he said. “It’s wild!”

No one has really offered any solutions on how to restore peace in the city. But, eight-year-old ﻿Leo Tangu offered a seasonal idea that could make things go back to normal: “Kill them and eat them,” he shrugged.

Residents of Woburn, Massachusetts are tangling with a trove of turkeys.

