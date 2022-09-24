Illinois tops ranking of America’s most hated states

Whether it’s high crime, high taxes or rude residents, Americans have a strong opinion on where they live — and where others do, too.

With that in mind, the employment site Zippia looked up Gallup data and cross-referenced it with other metrics — from job opportunities and recreation to the number of people fleeing or relocating to them — to come up with its 2022 list of the Most Hated States of America.

Illinois topped the list this year, with 25% of those in the Land of Lincoln admitting they hate their own state. It’s also the fastest shrinking state in the Union, with .54 of its population leaving.

New Jersey ranked second on the list, with 10% of Garden Staters saying they hate it there. Jersey has seen a .30% population loss as of late, according to Zippia’s data.

New York came in third on the list — although more residents there (12%) hate it more than New Jersians dislike their state. High crime and cost of living led to a sky-high .45% of its population fleeing to Florida and elsewhere.

West Virginia ranked fourth, but had a .75% drop in its population as residents look to Virginia and Ohio for a new start.

Coming in fifth was California. The Golden State has made headlines for its residents fleeing what critics see as soft-on crime rules and other policies. According to the survey, Cali had the dubious honor of being hated by the most states, with 9.

Zippia also looked into which states were hated the least, and Colorado ranked #1. Maybe it’s the stunning vistas or the liberal pot policies, but nobody seems to have a problem with the Centennial State.

Utah, Montana, Idaho and Minnesota rounded out the top five least hated states.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.