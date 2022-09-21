Zelenskyy vows Ukraine will win as Russia redoubles effort

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s president has implored the world to punish Russia for its invasion. He vowed his forces would win back every inch of territory despite Moscow’s decision to redouble its war effort. In a much-anticipated video address to the U.N. General Assembly hours after Russia announced it would mobilize some reservists, Volodymyr Zelenskyy portrayed the declaration as evidence the Kremlin wasn’t ready to negotiate an end to the war. But he insisted his country would prevail anyway.