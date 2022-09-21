Wyden Praises Passage of Pro-Climate Kigali Treaty Amendment

New Greenhouse Gas Limits Are Now Enforceable Through USMCA, Thanks to Democratic Provisions In Trade Agreements

Washington, D.C. – Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today applauded the Senate’s move to limit emissions of HFCs, a group of highly polluting greenhouse gasses, by ratifying the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol.

Now that it has been ratified, the Kigali Amendment can be enforced through the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), thanks to the efforts of Democrats to incorporate the Montreal Protocol into trade agreements.

“Passing the Kigali Amendment sends a strong message that the United States is serious about addressing the climate crisis. What’s more, these obligations are now automatically enforceable under USMCA, thanks to the hard work and forethought of the Senate and House Democrats. I fought to incorporate the Kigali Amendment into TPA in 2015, and worked with House leaders to ensure it was a part of USMCA. I’m looking forward to working with Ambassador Tai to ensure the U.S. takes full advantage of this powerful tool and holds Canada and Mexico to their commitments on curbing emissions and fighting climate change.”

A web version of this release is here.

###