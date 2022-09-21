Bear boobytrap showers trash collector in chili powder

A Colorado resident was so focused on keeping bears away from their trash that they forgot trash collectors are also invested in their garbage.

Ouray County Plaindealer reports the resident heard that bears aren’t fans of chili powder, so they loaded up their garbage bins with the spicy substance and rigged it to explode at whoever opened the lid.

Unfortunately, it was a trash collector who accidentally triggered the trap and got a whole bunch of chili powder right in their face.

The local Waste Management authority said the worker was temporarily blinded by the trap. The worker then called the office to let them know what happened.

Local officials are now asking residents to not booby trap their trash and are reminding them how to properly store one’s trash.

The Ouray Police Department reminded their Facebook followers that it is “Bear Fattening Season,” which means the bears are even more opportunistic because they’re getting ready for hibernation.