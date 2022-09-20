Would you break your femurs to surgically lengthen your legs?

There’s a growing trend among men to surgically lengthen their legs.

Why? It’s all about being taller, reports GQ.

The process costs $75,000 to $150,000 out of pocket, and requires breaking both femurs and adjusting titanium nails down the bones’ centers. These nails are flexible and about the size of a small wind instrument.

The nails then extend 1 millimeter every day — for 90 days — via a remote control. People can enjoy their new height once those broken femurs heal.

The healing process can be grueling and can result in months of pain; those in recovery are not allowed to walk for months. In addition, a side effect can be having weird body proportions, since the added inches are only in the leg area.

Apparently, cosmetic leg lengthening is growing in popularity worldwide, with the LimbplastX Institute in Las Vegas seeing a growing number of patients. They service about 50 people every month, explains surgeon ﻿Kevin Debiparshad.

The majority want to add about 3 inches to their height, but people can add up to 6 inches if they are open to having their tibia broken for an additional $20,000 or so.

So, what excuses are these guys giving to their friends, co-workers and family members when they emerge a few inches taller? Apparently saying they had a ski accident or broke their hip in the bathtub does the trick.

Meaning, if you have oblivious loved ones, a high tolerance for pain and a lot of money to burn — go try this booming cosmetic leg lengthening thing.