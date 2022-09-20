Chick-fil-A employee thwarts attempted carjacker

A carjacker has learned the valuable lesson of not trying to steal someone’s car in front of Chick-fil-A in broad daylight.

WFLA reports Okaloosa County, Florida, police say a man tried taking advantage of a distracted mother as she was getting her child out of her car to go to Chick-fil-A. The man, now identified as ﻿William Branch, threatened the woman with a stick as he demanded her keys.

He grabbed them out of her waistband and got inside her car while the woman yelled for help.

A Chick-fil-A employee heard the commotion and sprinted out to assist. Police say the employee grabbed the perp and shook off a punch to the face in the process.

Video taken by bystanders shows the employee throwing the perpetrator to the ground and winning the wrestling match. By that point, more people began running over to help.

Police arrested Branch, who they say was linked to another incident that happened earlier from that day. He was charged with carjacking with a weapon, as well as battery.

Police shared the video to their socials and wrote, “A major shout-out to this young man for his courage!”