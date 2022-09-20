A toxic relationship is fun viewing in Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies’

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White co-star in the new Hulu series ‘Tell Me Lies,’ about a couple in college in a toxic relationship. The roles were so intense, Van Patten dyed her hair after filming and White says playing his character felt like wearing “a backpack full of bricks.” The series is co-executive produced by Emma Roberts, who was recommended the novel the series is based on by the co-founder of her book club. The creators and cast believe the show appeals to viewers because everyone has been in a toxic relationship of some kind.