“Zombie tree” blamed for attacking a woman’s home

Zombie trees are a thing and are very real in the state of Florida.

WOFL reports a woman lost a portion to her home to a not-so-alive tree that, on the outside, looked perfectly healthy. The zombie tree nearly got her, too, as it crashed through the roof of the room she was sleeping in.

The woman, identified as 89-year-old Katie Speed, rolled off the bed as the tree came down, narrowly missing being crushed. Unfortunately, Speed’s 102-year-old home is not habitable and will have to be razed.

Arborist Christopher Forrest said zombie trees continue to be a big threat in the Sunshine State. He encourages homeowners to know what trees are on their property and continually check for signs of decay before gravity takes care of the rest.

With hurricane season still in effect, Forrest says now is the time to ensure there are no zombie trees near your home.