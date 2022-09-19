Survey shows 51% of American companies are readying layoffs

The Biden Administration has repeatedly touted that the U.S. economy is “the strongest it has ever been,” but a new survey shows 51% of American companies are preparing to lay off employees.

Long story short, if you’ve been thinking about “quiet quitting,” your company might just beat you to the punch.

PwC polled 700 executives and board members across various industries, and not only are they looking to cut staff outright, but they have put other measures in place as they brace for stiff economic headwinds caused by recession, inflation, high interest rates and supply chain issues.

More than half of those polled said layoffs are either already underway or are in the offing; 52% have initiated hiring freezes and 18% are considering them.

And if you’ve recently gotten a job offer from a company, you’re not in the clear. According to the poll, 44% of company execs surveyed said they’ve either rescinded job offers or planned to. And 46% have either eliminated their sign-on bonuses or plan to.



According to Forbes, here is a list of American companies that have already begun slashing staff:

Apple – 100 people

Carvana – 2,500 people

Groupon – 500 people

Microsoft – 2,000 people

Netflix – 300 people

Peloton: 780 people

Robinhood – 700 people

Shopify – 1,000 people

Tesla – 229 people



The survey did show some silver linings for employees, however: 70% of companies are expanding permanent remote work options for its employees; 64% have boosted or plan to boost compensation, and 62% have increased mental health benefits for the employees they are keeping.

