Man in a rainbow wig walks into a Dairy Queen …

Dairy Queen workers had quite the wake-up when a man in a rainbow wig entered their store with a loaded handgun.

WPXI reports the incident happened in Delmont, Pennsylvania; a man put on a bright yellow safety vest and a rainbow wig to supposedly grab some ice cream. Instead, he grabbed a whole bunch of attention because he was also carrying a gun in his hand.

Workers called police, who arrived a minute later to apprehend the man. The suspect claimed he was “undercover” and was “working to restore [Donald] Trump to President King of the United States.”

The unidentified suspect was taken into custody. Police searched his car, unearthing two more loaded handguns and 62 rounds of ammunition.

The man now faces felony charges.