Truck driver doesn’t secure his load, dumps white stuff all over road

Traffic was snarled in Easton, Pennsylvania, when a rig dumped a whole bunch of white powder on the ground. Amazingly, it wasn’t drugs this time.

Lehigh Valley Live reports a rig was traveling up a super-steep hill, but the contents it was carrying were a little too heavy to make the trek. Turns out, the truck driver hadn’t properly secured his load, which resulted in nine pallets of flour — or about 50 big bags — tumbling onto the street.

The pileup forced a road closure so police could clean up the confectionary chaos. No one was injured.

No word on what consequences the driver faces.