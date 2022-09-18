Study says sitting around can “erase” your workout for the day

While we all know we should try to fit in some exercise every day, a new study out of Finland shows that getting in your half hour of movement and then calling it a day isn’t enough.

Their study, published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports Medicine, showed that while we’re all familiar with the health risks of being a couch potato, there are also risks that come with being a so-called “active couch potato.”

Those are people who get a half-hour workout in and then spend the rest of the day bingeing TV or otherwise vegging out.

Tracking the activity and health of some 3,700 people, the researchers discovered that spending the rest of the day on the couch — even after you’ve worked out — can essentially “erase” the health gains you’ve made.

The scientists discovered some of the same negative health markers in “active couch potatoes” as they found in full-on sedentary people, like higher blood sugar, body fat and cholesterol levels.

“Movers,” on the other hand, were healthier, overall.

Now, the scientists aren’t recommending spending the whole day on the treadmill, but they suggest breaking up your post-workout downtime with light activities throughout your day, like walking around the house or running errands.