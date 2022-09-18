Oh, bother! Bear crashes 2-year-old’s birthday party

If a 2-year-old could have any special guest at their birthday party, chances are they’d want a Disney character — like Winnie-the-Pooh.

Well, one 2-year-old got their wish … kind of.

ABC-affiliate WTNH reports an actual bear, and not one stuffed with fluff, crashed Cyrus‘ little party over the weekend in West Hartford, Connecticut.

The wild animal didn’t care that roughly two dozen people were in the yard; it made a beeline to the table filled with sugary treats.

Laura Majidian said she began grabbing “armfuls of children” and threw the guests in the house. She adds she was “a little scared” and “freaked out,” but is thankful no one was hurt.

The guests then filmed the bear, from the safety of the home, helping itself to the cupcakes. Others tried shouting at the bear, trying to get it to leave, but that apparently did nothing.

The Majidians hope this isn’t their new normal. Then again, throwing a bear-proof birthday party sounds pretty awesome.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.